Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,900 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ARDS opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.31. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
ARDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.