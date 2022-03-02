Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,900 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARDS opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.31. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

ARDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

