Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.57

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.57 and traded as high as $18.90. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 15,111 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

