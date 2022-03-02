Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.23. 9,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 20,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $141.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

