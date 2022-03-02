Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.23. 9,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 20,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
The stock has a market cap of $141.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.18.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
