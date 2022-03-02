Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of research firms have commented on ARGTF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Shares of ARGTF stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. Artemis Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.