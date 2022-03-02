Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.30

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.30 and traded as high as $46.79. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 26,719 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $437.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 59.44%.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

