Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 209.3% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

ARTW stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

