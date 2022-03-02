Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASAN opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,253,733 shares of company stock worth $511,293,282 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asana by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Asana by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 135,135 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Asana by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

