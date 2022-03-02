AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 227.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.18% of AssetMark Financial worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.11. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

