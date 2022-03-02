Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Up 184.2% in February

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, an increase of 184.2% from the January 31st total of 271,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAX. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAX stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. Astrea Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

