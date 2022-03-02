ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the January 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AACG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

