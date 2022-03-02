Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Lowered to €29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atos from €37.00 ($41.57) to €28.00 ($31.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Shares of AEXAY traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 12,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Atos has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

About Atos (Get Rating)

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

