Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $624.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.37) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

