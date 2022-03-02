B. Riley Comments on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $22.37.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after buying an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

