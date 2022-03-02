BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.79

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $10.16. BAE Systems shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 134,870 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.