Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 143,990 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 268.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,990 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 592.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 164.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after purchasing an additional 344,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

