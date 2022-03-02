Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 141,510 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,510 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,435,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 16.6% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,617,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 20.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,777,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,181,000 after buying an additional 306,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,625,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,197,000 after buying an additional 764,974 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

XPeng Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.