Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 809,004 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,004 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Ferroglobe worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 609,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 570,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after buying an additional 421,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

