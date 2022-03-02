Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 472,414 Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 472,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Sportradar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $276,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.