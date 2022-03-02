Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228,905 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,185 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

