Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $10.79 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,884 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $221,371,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $35,639,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $30,293,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 820,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,568,000 after buying an additional 323,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

