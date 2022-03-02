Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 2,803.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Methanex worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Methanex by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after buying an additional 84,049 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

