Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 407.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370,026 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Canaan worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter worth $106,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Canaan during the third quarter worth $110,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Canaan by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Canaan by 322.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

CAN stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 4.20. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

