Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $10.45 Million in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 174,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in NuVasive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 343,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,771,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in NuVasive by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

