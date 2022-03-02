Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 330,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Avanos Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 349.33 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

