Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First American Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

