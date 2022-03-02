Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 401,755 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1,248.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 401,755 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Teck Resources worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECK. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

