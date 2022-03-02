Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 329,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,530,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,050. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

