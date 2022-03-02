Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,731 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Assured Guaranty worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,837,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 620,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 33,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

AGO opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

