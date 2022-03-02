Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Bandwidth worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,963,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,118,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

