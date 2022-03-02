Bannix Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BNIXU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 9th

Bannix Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNIXU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 9th. Bannix Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of BNIXU stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50. Bannix Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNIXU. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000.

