Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 71.6% in February

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BAOS stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baosheng Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

