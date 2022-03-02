Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Down 64.5% in February

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $46,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCI. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 660,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCI opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.