Belt Finance Price Reaches $1.65 on Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and $478,311.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.52 or 0.06704715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,032.66 or 0.99889802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

