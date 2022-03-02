BGSF (BGSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.36. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Get BGSF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BGSF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BGSF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGSF (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.