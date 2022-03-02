BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $30.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BigCommerce traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 5388787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.
In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
