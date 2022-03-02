BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 425.3% in February

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 425.3% from the January 31st total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioCardia by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 166,396 shares during the period. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCDA shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

