Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTS opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. Biophytis has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

