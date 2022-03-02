BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Shares Down 1%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 108,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 194,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

