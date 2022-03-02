BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Shares Down 1%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 108,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 194,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.