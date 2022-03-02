Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: BOWFF) recently:

3/1/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.25 to C$61.00.

3/1/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.25 to C$61.00.

3/1/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$58.00 to C$62.50.

2/28/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.89. 838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

