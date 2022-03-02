BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 455.1% in February

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, an increase of 455.1% from the January 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOQI International Medical by 314.3% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 208,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BOQI International Medical by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 207,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. BOQI International Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

