Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of BOX worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

