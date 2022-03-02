BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

BOX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 2,276,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

