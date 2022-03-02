Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.38. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 80,231 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99.

About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

