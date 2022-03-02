Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.50 Million

Analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) to post $429.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.87 million. Cable One posted sales of $341.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Cable One stock opened at $1,427.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,575.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,756.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cable One has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,399,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

