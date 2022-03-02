Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.54 Million

Brokerages expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will report $171.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.22 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $122.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $736.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $756.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $792.56 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $846.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

