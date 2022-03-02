Brokerages Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Savara.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 25,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 35,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 164,737 shares of company stock worth $179,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,455,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its stake in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

SVRA opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.58.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

