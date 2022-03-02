Brokerages Expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.48 Million

Analysts expect that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) will post $274.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.70 million and the highest is $278.16 million. Costamare reported sales of $119.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year sales of $779.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.06 million to $787.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Costamare has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Costamare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Costamare by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

