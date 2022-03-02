Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will announce $480.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $486.00 million and the lowest is $474.10 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $426.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

