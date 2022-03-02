Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 711.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 146,420 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

