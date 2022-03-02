Brokerages Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after buying an additional 2,932,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

